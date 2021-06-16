Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

