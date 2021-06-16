Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $64,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000.

Shares of CBD opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

