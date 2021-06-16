Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 385,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

