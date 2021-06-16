Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.