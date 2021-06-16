Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post sales of $48.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.26 million and the highest is $83.08 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $33.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $260.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

MYOV opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.88. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,725 shares of company stock worth $959,574 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

