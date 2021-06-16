Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

