Zacks: Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.18. PayPal reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.82. 6,674,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The stock has a market cap of $315.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $161.66 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.25.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.