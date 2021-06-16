ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,003.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $13,003.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00363359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00238897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00152550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,225,410 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

