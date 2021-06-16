Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

