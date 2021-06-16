Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Sells $422,400.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.97. 959,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 2,049.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

