Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.0959 on Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $307,836.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,175,596 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.