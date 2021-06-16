ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 20.1% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

