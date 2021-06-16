Zilla Reaches Market Cap of $260,009.94 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $260,009.94 and approximately $4,364.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

