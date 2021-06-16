ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,067. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,779,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

