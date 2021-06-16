Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.97. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,580%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.03. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

