Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.09. The company had a trading volume of 107,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

