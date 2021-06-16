Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $56,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.35. 53,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.98. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

