Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Zogenix worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $305,000.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $980.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

