ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $146,250,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ZI stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.10. 265,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,989. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,448,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

