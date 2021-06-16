Zoracles Price Tops $168.10 on Exchanges (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Zoracles has traded down 69.8% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $168.10 or 0.00430921 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $918,341.59 and $246,931.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00183729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00944360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,976.28 or 0.99913701 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

