ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $2.17 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00152326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00183274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00944455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,828.82 or 0.99877235 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

