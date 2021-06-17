-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NVCN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 326,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

