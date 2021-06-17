$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 226,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,818. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

