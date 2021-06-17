$0.13 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

AVAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 226,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

