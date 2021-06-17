-$0.20 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

AEMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

