$0.22 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.33. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

PLNT stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -331.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $64,045,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

