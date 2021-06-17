$0.28 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hess reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

HES stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $90.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hess by 346.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 1,920.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 398,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.