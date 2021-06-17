$0.32 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. 3,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,775. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

