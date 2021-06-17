-$0.40 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,014. The stock has a market cap of $331.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

