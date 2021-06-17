-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

