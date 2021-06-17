$0.78 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 3,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.