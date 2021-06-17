$0.78 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.74. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 3,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

