$0.80 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. Huntsman posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Huntsman by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

