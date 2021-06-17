$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.