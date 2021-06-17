$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.82. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 69,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The stock has a market cap of $637.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

