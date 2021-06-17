$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $637.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

