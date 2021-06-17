0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $730.44 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

