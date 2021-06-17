-$1.03 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($1.69). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.39. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

