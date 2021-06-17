$1.12 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.17. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $80.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

