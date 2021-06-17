$1.14 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post $1.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 million and the lowest is $390,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $61.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375 in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.