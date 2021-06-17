$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $707.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Under Armour by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.