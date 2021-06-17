$1.51 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $147.06. 9,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,760. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.