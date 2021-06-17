$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $453.84 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $466.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.