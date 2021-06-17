$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.64. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 2,550.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ePlus by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

