$1.92 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

