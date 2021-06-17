10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.50

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.50 and last traded at $200.08, with a volume of 39335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.28.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.08. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

