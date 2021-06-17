1,105,000 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.25% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

