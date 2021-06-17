125,900 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.36. 4,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,738. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.