1,304,734 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,304,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,214,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.03% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

