134,000 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.30% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

