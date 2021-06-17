$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other CRA International news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $86.20 on Thursday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $631.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

